Facilitating Global Trade: Emirates SkyCargo Celebrates nearly 39 Years of Connecting to Africa

As the logistics industry comes together in Nairobi at Air Cargo Africa, Emirates SkyCargo reaffirms its near-four decade commitment to the continent. With an average of 3,820 tonnes carried in and out of Africa every week, the airline strengthens trade lanes and connects African manufacturers, traders and exporters with businesses all over the world.

“Africa has been a priority market for Emirates SkyCargo since our first flight to the continent in 1986. Since then, we’ve gone from strength to strength,” said Khalid Al Hinai, Vice President Cargo Commercial, Emirates SkyCargo – Africa, UAE and Middle East. “It is an exciting time to serve Africa, with the potential gamechanging policies such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is set to shape the region’s economic development and boost trade potential both regionally and internationally. As a facilitator of trade, we are committed to connecting underserved markets to global supply chains, creating reciprocal economic and business opportunities that strengthen global economies.”

Emirates SkyCargo first began operations to Africa in April 1986 – less than one year after establishing operations – with direct flights between Dubai and Cairo, Egypt. Over the 39 years, the airline steadily scaled operations, increasing capacity, gateways, and frequencies to better serve local and global customers. Now, in 2025, Emirates SkyCargo operates eight scheduled freighters and 172 passenger planes into 20 destinations across the region every week. With over 145 destinations on its vast global network, Emirates SkyCargo facilitates the quick and efficient transportation of goods, supporting African businesses import and export their goods across the world.

Emirates SkyCargo plays an essential role in global trade, keeping goods moving to and from key African markets. In 2024, Emirates SkyCargo exported over 91,930 tonnes of perishable goods from African destinations, making it the largest commodity uplift from the region. Transported via ventilated and temperature-controlled packaging, the freight division moves strawberries from Egypt, seafood from South Africa, chilled meat from Tanzania, fresh and cut fruits from Ghana and bananas from Uganda, to name just a few.

Horticulture is also an essential industry in Africa. Kenya, in particular, is one of the top four flower-producing countries in the world, with an ideal environment to grow consumer favourites such as roses, carnations, and chrysanthemums. Emirates SkyCargo operates a twice weekly freighter into Nairobi and on to Maastricht in the Netherlands, transporting fresh cut flowers in a temperature-regulated cool chain from farm to florist in as little as 24 hours.

Outside of agriculture, African countries are investing in industrial manufacturing to diversify and strengthen their economies. The industry is poised for significant growth over the next decade and forms a core part of AfCFTA. With a diversified and specialized product portfolio, Emirates SkyCargo stands ready to support business in Africa with tailor-made solutions that are fast, reliable, flexible and efficient.

Throughout Air Cargo Africa, Emirates SkyCargo stands ready to engage in essential discussions and knowledge-share with other industry leaders to help propel the logistics ecosystem and support the region’s evolving supply chains. Emirates SkyCargo will be at Air Cargo Africa from February 19 - 21, at stand number B01.

