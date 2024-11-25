flydubai adds Al Alamein in Egypt to its seasonal summer routes

The Dubai-based carrier announces flights to Al Alamein from 21 June 2025, growing its seasonal summer offering to 10 unique destinations

flydubai becomes the first carrier to offer direct flights from Dubai to the new leisure destination in Egypt

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announces new seasonal summer flights to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB). The new daily operation will offer flydubai customers more options for travel next summer to one of the most exciting, up-and-coming holiday destinations in the region.

Flights to the Mediterranean leisure destination will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between 21 June and 07 September 2025. The direct flights will offer customers from Dubai, and across the network, easier access to Egypt’s popular Al Sahel North Coast.

Commenting on the start of operations, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are excited to add Al Alamein to our seasonal summer schedule. The daily operation will enable more visitors to enjoy the stunning Mediterranean coastlines, beautiful beaches and vibrant atmosphere of Egypt’s North Coast region. flydubai remains committed to stimulating free flows of trade and tourism in underserved markets and supporting Dubai’s aviation hub.”

With the addition of its summer operations to Al Alamein, flydubai grows its network in Egypt to three destination including Alexandria and Cairo (Sphinx), served by 21 weekly flights. The carrier has seen growing demand for its operations to the new airport in Cairo since the launch of its flights last year, giving passengers more options for travel via a new gateway to the capital.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “we continue to look for new opportunities to grow our network and offer our customers more options for travel, especially during busy travel periods. Al Alamein is a fantastic new edition to our summer offering which includes popular destinations such as Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Santorini and Olbia. We are confident that Al Alamein will be a popular destination for passengers from the UAE as well as from across the network.”

flydubai recently started operations to Basel in Switzerland, Bhairahawa in Nepal, Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan and Kerman and Kish Island in Iran, growing its network to more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia. For its 2025 summer schedule, flydubai will operate to ten unique seasonal routes including: Al Alamein, Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia, Santorini, Tivat and Trabzon.

Flight details

Flights to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between 21 June and 07 September 2025.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to DBB start from AED 5,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,900. Return Business Class fares from DBB to DXB start from EGP 45,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EGP 22,500.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time FZ 185 DXB DBB 08:45 12:00 FZ 186 DBB DXB 13:00 18:00

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

