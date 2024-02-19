flydubai adds Sochi to its seasonal summer network

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is growing its seasonal summer offering with the addition of flights to Sochi in Russia. Flights to Sochi International Airport (AER) will operate between 16 June and 01 September with a three-times weekly service from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to expand our seasonal summer offering with the resumption of flights to Sochi. Over the last few years we have seen consistent demand on our popular seasonal routes such as Batumi, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos and Santorini and with the start of flights to Sochi, we look forward to offering our passengers more attractive holiday destinations to explore between June and September.”

Located on the coast of the Black Sea, Sochi is a popular seaside resort surrounded by sweeping beaches, lush forests and stunning mountainous landscapes. This famous resort city features cultural and historical sites as well as beautiful nature reserves to explore such as the Sochi Arboretum.

With more than 125 destinations in 58 countries on its growing network, passengers travelling on flydubai’s latest aircraft can enjoy a comfortable travel experience whether they are in Business Class or Economy Class.

Flight details

Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Sochi International Airport (AER) will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to AER start from AED 10,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,500. Return Business Class fares from AER to DXB start from USD 2,400 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD 600.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time FZ 971 DXB AER 11:25 14:20 FZ 972 AER DXB 15:30 20:10 FZ 971 DXB AER 11:45 14:40 FZ 972 AER DXB 16:00 20:40

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through travel partners.

To choose your next holiday destination from our amazing summer routes, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

