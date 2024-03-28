flydubai adds two destinations in Saudi Arabia

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today the launch of services to two destinations in Saudi Arabia. This includes the resumption of flights to Al Jouf and the start of operations to Red Sea International.

Flights to Al Jouf Airport (AJF) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI) start from 18 April and will operate twice a week from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “we are pleased to further expand our network in the GCC with the launch of flights to Al Jouf and Red Sea International. flydubai is committed to supporting the ongoing development in the economic and tourism sectors in the region and we are confident that these direct flights will further support the existing strong ties. We would like to thank the authorities for their support and we look forward to adding more frequencies on existing routes in the future, enabling more people to travel conveniently to more places.”

flydubai has built a network of 129 destinations across 58 countries and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 86 Boeing 737 aircraft. Since the start of 2024, flydubai has inaugurated operations to Langkawi, Mombasa and Penang and has announced the start of flights to Basel, Riga, Sochi, Tallinn and Vilnius later this year.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, said: “flydubai becomes the first carrier to operate to Red Sea International from the UAE, offering passengers direct access to Saudi Arabia’s resorts at The Red Sea destination. This underscores our commitment to opening up underserved markets and further connecting the regions we operate to via Dubai’s aviation hub.”

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) was built to provide an easy route for guests travelling to The Red Sea. Today, two luxury resorts are open at the destination: Six Senses Southern Dunes and St. Regis Red Sea Resort. Three more resorts are on track to open this year. Upon full completion in 2030, The Red Sea will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination also includes luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B and leisure facilities.

Commenting on flydubai’s announcement, Michael White, Chief Commercial Officer of Red Sea International Airport, said, “the arrival of international travellers represents an exciting next phase in RSI’s development, following our first domestic flights touching down in September last year. We are committed to providing exceptional services to passengers and airlines alike and we look forward to further expanding our network to serve The Red Sea and travellers from around the world.”

