flydubai adjusts its flight schedule for April 19 and cancels some flights

Updated travel advisory for passengers:
- Our operating flights continue to experience some delays.
- Before setting off for the airport, please check the flight status on flydubai.com.
- Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and will be offered a full refund. To make a new booking passengers can go to flydubai.com.
- Passengers who have booked through a Travel Agent are advised to contact them directly for their refund or rebooking options.
- Check in online before you set off for the airport.
- Allow significant extra time for your journey to the airport and carefully plan your route.
- The airport will be very busy so please aim to arrive early ahead of your flight.
- As we expect your journey time and processing time at the airport to be longer than usual, we recommend packing a snack and a bottle of water as you may need it.