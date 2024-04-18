11.47 PM Thursday, 18 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:33 05:50 12:21 15:48 18:46 20:03
18 April 2024
Advanced
Home

flydubai adjusts its flight schedule for April 19 and cancels some flights

Published
By E247

flydubai has adjusted its schedule for tomorrow (19 April) and there have been further flight cancellations.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before they leave for the airport. We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the operational challenges.

Updated travel advisory for passengers:

  • Our operating flights continue to experience some delays.
  • Before setting off for the airport, please check the flight status on flydubai.com.
  • Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and will be offered a full refund. To make a new booking passengers can go to flydubai.com.
  • Passengers who have booked through a Travel Agent are advised to contact them directly for their refund or rebooking options.
  • Check in online before you set off for the airport.
  • Allow significant extra time for your journey to the airport and carefully plan your route.
  • The airport will be very busy so please aim to arrive early ahead of your flight.
  • As we expect your journey time and processing time at the airport to be longer than usual, we recommend packing a snack and a bottle of water as you may need it.
Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 18 April 2024 23:29