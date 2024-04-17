flydubai adjusts its flight schedule on April 17, 2024

flydubai has partially resumed its flights from Dubai International Airport as of 10:00 AM today. A number of selected departing flights will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport, with scheduled flights resuming after 8:00 PM (Dubai time). Flights from Terminal 3 are scheduled to resume after midnight.

Due to the current weather conditions in the UAE affecting our operations and ongoing road conditions, additional flights have been canceled today. We are working to restore our regular flight schedule and minimize the impact on our passengers' travel plans to safely reach their final destinations. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these weather conditions.

Traveler Advisory Updates:

• Passengers whose bookings have been canceled will be contacted to receive a full refund of their tickets.

• Passengers are advised to proceed to Dubai International Airport only after ensuring that their flight is operational by checking the flight status section on flydubai.com.

• Passengers who booked through a travel agent are advised to contact them directly for options to refund their ticket value or rebooking.

• Passengers are advised to update their contact details through the manage booking section on flydubai.com.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.