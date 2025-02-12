flydubai and Boeing Sign New Agreements to Enhance Fleet Efficiency

At the MRO Middle East conference, flydubai and Boeing announced new agreements aimed at optimizing fleet operations through advanced parts sourcing services and digital solutions.

New Agreements Include:

Tailored Parts Package: Boeing’s Tailored Parts Package will enhance flydubai’s ability to maintain its fleet by ensuring ready access to necessary components, improving cost savings and inventory forecasting.

737MAX QEC Kits: Quick Engine Change (QEC) kits for flydubai’s 737MAX fleet will help minimize costs and schedule disruptions during engine removals. These kits streamline the process by providing hardware and components to make spare engines service-ready more efficiently.

Bin Management Solutions: A pilot program will enable flydubai’s maintenance teams to benefit from Boeing’s global distribution network and inventory management services. These include Just-In-Time, Vendor-Managed Inventory, Point-of-Use, and Direct Line Feed services to enhance cost efficiency and minimize parts shortages.

Jeppesen FliteDeck Advisor: A mobile flight optimization application providing real-time, aircraft-specific advisories to pilots, enhancing flight efficiency, reducing fuel consumption, and optimizing schedules.

Executive Insights: Captain Ahmad Bin Huzaim, Senior Vice President, Flight Operations at flydubai, emphasized the importance of digital transformation, stating: “We are pleased to sign the FliteDeck Advisor solution agreement from Boeing Global Services. This is part of our commitment to adopting digital best practices to enhance our operational efficiency and optimize performance.”

Andrew Glover, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Maintenance at flydubai, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership: “We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with the Boeing Global Services teams and invest in technologies that improve our operational efficiencies as we grow our fleet. These services will also improve cost-efficiency and provide real-time solutions.”

William Ampofo, Senior Vice President, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services, noted Boeing’s industry-leading capabilities: “Boeing’s unmatched scale, expertise, and broad service offerings are what set us apart and enable us to support what our customers need to keep flying safely and efficiently.”

