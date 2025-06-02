flydubai becomes the first UAE carrier to touch down in Damascus

The Dubai-based carrier becomes the first UAE carrier to connect Damascus and Dubai with a daily service from 01 June 2025

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its operations to Syria with the resumption of flights to Damascus. The inaugural flight FZ 115 touched down in Damascus International Airport (DAM) on 01 June to a water cannon salute. The inaugural flight marks the start of flydubai’s daily flights to Damascus.

The inaugural flights mark the return of air connectivity between the two countries after almost after 12 years. The UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, His Excellency Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, was among the officials welcoming the inaugural flight, accompanied by a delegation that included the Deputy Chairman of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Abdul Bari Al-Saj, and the Director of the Authority, Mr. Amjad Nakhkhal.

Commenting on the start of operations, His Excellency Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Syrian Arab Republic, said: “we are pleased to announce the resumption of operations by the UAE national carrier, flydubai, to the Syrian Arab Republic. This milestone reflects the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and Syria and underscores the UAE’s continued efforts to enhance regional and international air connectivity, strengthening economic ties and connecting people.

On this occasion, we reaffirm that the resumption of flydubai’s flights to Syria marks a promising step toward the full return of UAE national carriers to operate in Syria. It also paves the way for delivering high-quality services to the brotherly Syrian people and meeting the travel needs of passengers.

Furthermore, we reiterate the UAE’s firm and consistent position in support of Syria and its people. This commitment contributes to the consolidation of security and stability, supports Syria’s path toward progress and prosperity and aligns with the enduring bonds of brotherhood that unite our two nations.”

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “flydubai has a longstanding commitment to further enhance connectivity in the region and we are very pleased to offer our passengers the opportunity to fly directly to Syria again. As an important cultural centre in the region, we look forward to serving the market and stimulating free flows of travel, trade and tourism between the two countries.”

Flight details

Flights to Damascus International Airport (DAM) will depart daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) from 01 June 2025.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time FZ 115 DXB DAM 06:30 08:45 FZ 116 DAM DXB 10:00 14:20

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

