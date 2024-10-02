Flydubai Cancels Flights to Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Jordan on 2nd and 3rd October

A flydubai spokesperson has confirmed the cancellation of all flights to Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Jordan on 2nd and 3rd October.

Passengers traveling through Dubai with connections to these destinations will not be accepted for travel from their departure points.

Flydubai emphasized that this is a developing situation, and the airline is closely monitoring the circumstances, adjusting its flight schedule as needed.

The airline stated that it operates within flight paths approved by its regulator, reiterating that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

Flydubai is in direct contact with affected passengers to provide updates and support regarding their travel plans.

