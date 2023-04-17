Flydubai Cancels Flights to Khartoum Due to Ongoing Situation in Sudan between 15-25 April, says Spokesperson.

Due to the ongoing situation in Sudan, all flydubai flights between Dubai and Khartoum Airport (KRT) have been cancelled between 15 and 25 April inclusively. Passengers connecting to Khartoum will not be accepted for their onward travel. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and revise our schedule accordingly.



Passengers affected by the flight cancellations are advised to contact the flydubai Call Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agent for their rebooking or refund options. The safety of our crew and passengers is our number one priority, we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules.

