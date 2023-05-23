flydubai Cargo adopts DG AutoCheck

Dubai-based flydubai receives IATA certification as the first airline in the MENA region to adopt DG AutoCheck solution for its cargo division

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has become the first airline in the MENA region to adopt IATA’s Dangerous Goods AutoCheck (DG AutoCheck) digital solution. This demonstrates the airline’s ongoing commitment to invest in the latest technologies and innovative solutions across the business to enhance operational performance.

DG AutoCheck is an IATA digital solution for the acceptance of dangerous goods shipments. The automated compliance solution will allow flydubai Cargo to optimise dangerous goods acceptance processes to ensure the highest level of safety.

Earlier this week flydubai participated at the DG AutoCheck Forum as part of the 35th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Ground Handling Conference (IGHC). At the IGHC, Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo, received the IATA certification on flydubai’s behalf.

Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services and Cargo, commented: “we are pleased to be the first airline in the region to adopt DG AutoCheck. Since the launch of flydubai Cargo in 2012, we have remained dedicated to investing in innovative solutions to optimise our cargo capabilities. The implementation of this digital solution for a commercial airline shows the highest level of commitment to adopting best-in-class practices in the industry. DG AutoCheck provides a digital solution to effectively manage the transport of dangerous goods by air for our customers while at the same time enhancing safety and compliance.”

Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President of Operations, Safety and Security commented: “digitalisation and improving safety are the industry’s top priorities. DG AutoCheck achieves both in relation to the carriage of dangerous goods. Time-consuming manual procedures are eliminated and safety is enhanced through the reduction of human error during checking. flydubai’s customers will benefit from greater efficiency, streamlined processes and enhanced safety. We have seen a doubling of the digital acceptance checks in 2022. This trend is expected to continue as more industry partners plan to roll out DG AutoCheck across their global networks.”

For more information on DG AutoCheck, visit: https://www.iata.org/en/services/compliance/dg-autocheck/

​

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.