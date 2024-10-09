flydubai Cargo partners with cargo.one to enhance its digital sales capabilities

• flydubai Cargo partners with cargo.one to build its first digital distribution channel, further enhancing its existing capabilities and elevating its brand and offerings in the global market

• Freight forwarders can soon leverage valuable connectivity connecting the Middle East to dozens of important destinations in Africa, Asia and Europe

flydubai Cargo, the cargo division of the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today its partnership with cargo.one to launch its very first digital sales on the leading booking platform. Freight forwarders will gain instant digital access to flydubai Cargo’s capacity which includes convenient interline routes through its interline agreements and partnerships with other airlines. flydubai Cargo will target cargo.one’s global community of freight forwarders in 121 countries, offering customers a seamless digital experience.

Launched in 2012, flydubai Cargo has a global operation that spans more than 150 destinations in 53 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and South East Asia. Since the start of 2024, the carrier has expanded its network with the start of operations to Al Jouf and The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, Basel in Switzerland, Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan, Kerman and Kish Island in Iran, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia as well as Mombasa in Kenya.

From its home in Dubai, flydubai operates a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft. The carrier shares an integrated network collaboration and coordinated scheduling through its partnerships with ground-handling agents, interline agreements and service providers to ensure the secure and efficient transportation of cargo throughout the entire journey. For freight forwarders, flydubai Cargo offers the reliability and convenience of high-frequency services from Dubai to destinations such as Beirut, Colombo, Doha and Salalah. Shipments can be transferred from one flydubai Cargo flight to another in as little as one hour from arrival in Dubai.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai, said: “at flydubai, we have a long-standing commitment to creating free flows in trade and adopting best-in-class practices in the industry and we are pleased to reaffirm this with the launch of our digitalised sales. Our partnership with cargo.one will enable us to grow our cargo market reach and ensure the most efficient and user-friendly booking experience for our customers around the world.”

Moritz Claussen, Founder & Co-CEO of cargo.one, added: “we are delighted to be the partner flydubai Cargo trusts to bring its digital sales strategy to life and we look forward to applying our market experience and digital best practices to support its exciting growth. Through the partnership, our freight forwarding customers will gain fast and exclusive access to flydubai’s unique cargo offering.”

Through cargo.one, flydubai Cargo will be able to expand its sales across a global footprint, growing its presence in more markets and achieving new levels of sales efficiency and market responsiveness. cargo.one is the market leader in bringing airlines into digital distribution and partners with the majority of Middle Eastern carriers to continually optimise their sales success.

