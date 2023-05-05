flydubai expands its network in Poland to three destinations

• The Dubai-based carrier becomes the first UAE national carrier to launch direct flights to Poznan in Poland with a three-times weekly service from 29 October 2023

• Poznan becomes the carrier’s third destination including Krakow and Warsaw

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced today the launch of flights to Poznan in Poland from 29 October, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai.

The start of flydubai’s three-times weekly service to Poznan expands the carrier’s network in Poland to three destinations including Krakow and the capital, Warsaw. Flights to Poznań Airport (POZ) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. flydubai also operates a daily service to Warsaw and a five-weekly service to Krakow, which will increase to a daily service from 26 June 2023.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we have seen growing demand for travel between the UAE and Poland since the start of our operations to the market in 2018 with the launch of flights to Krakow. We are pleased to see our network expand to three points with the launch of flights to Poznan which will offer our passengers more options for travel to Poland and open up opportunities for more trade and tourism. flydubai is committed to enhancing connectivity between different cultures and we look forward to strengthening links between the two countries.”

In 2022 the UAE and Poland strengthened their relationship with a joint economic programme that promotes bilateral business and investment opportunities between the two nations, collaborating in sectors including renewable energy, advanced technologies, agriculture, transportation and tourism.

Commenting on the route launch announcement, Grzegorz Bykowski, Chief Executive Office at Poznań Airport, said: “the announcement by flydubai to launch direct flights between Poznań and Dubai is a milestone for the development of the network of connections from Poznań Airport. Direct flights to Dubai mean that residents of Poznań, Wielkopolska and all of western Poland have access to flydubai's wide network of 120 destinations in 52 countries.”

“The new route announcement opens up completely new travel opportunities from Poznań, which we expect to generate additional passenger flows supporting both tourist and business traffic to this part of the world”, added Bykowsk.

As one of Poland’s oldest cities, Poznan is known for its rich history and grand architecture, including the Renaissance Old Town. Located in the west-central part of the country, the city today has become a major economic, trade and tourism hub.

Flight details

Flights will operate three times a week between Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) and Poznań Airport (POZ) from 29 October 2023 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to POZ start from AED 11,300 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,950. Return Business Class Fares from POZ to DXB start from EUR 2,670 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR 500.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time

FZ 705 DXB POZ 07:35 11:25

FZ 706 POZ DXB 12:25 21:35

All Times Local

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the Call Centre in Russia +7 (495) 215 1630, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.