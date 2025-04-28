flydubai Expands Seasonal Summer Network to 11 Destinations

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced the launch of its seasonal summer operations, expanding its network to 11 destinations from 04 June 2025. The summer schedule includes two new exciting additions: Al Alamein in Egypt and Antalya in Türkiye.

Starting this June, flights will operate daily from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) to Antalya International Airport (AYT) from 05 June and Al Alamein International Airport (DBB) from 21 June. With these new routes, passengers travelling from Dubai and beyond can enjoy enhanced connectivity to Türkiye’s beautiful Riviera and Egypt’s popular North Coast.

In addition to the new destinations, flydubai will resume seasonal flights to Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia, Santorini, Tivat, and Trabzon, offering customers a variety of vibrant holiday options this summer.

To cater to increased demand around the Eid Al Adha period, the airline’s summer schedule will commence earlier than usual, starting at the beginning of June. The expanded network will be served by flydubai’s young and efficient fleet, including its newly retrofitted aircraft and the latest Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that entered service in April 2025.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said:

"We have witnessed consistent growth in demand for seasonal summer travel year-on-year. The addition of more destinations to our summer operations reflects our commitment to meeting our customers’ evolving travel needs by providing greater convenience, enhanced accessibility, and more travel choices. We are confident that Al Alamein and Antalya will be highly popular among holiday seekers from Dubai and across our network. These seasonal routes complement our year-round popular destinations such as Georgia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Thailand."

flydubai continues to experience growth in its Business Class offering, recording a 20% increase in Business Class passengers in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. With the summer season approaching, the airline anticipates continued growth, supported by the recent launch of its new Business Class check-in area and dedicated flydubai Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, DXB.

With the launch of flights to Antalya, flydubai’s network in Türkiye now covers six points, including Ankara, Bodrum, Istanbul Airport, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, and Trabzon. Meanwhile, the addition of Al Alamein marks flydubai as the first UAE carrier to offer direct daily flights from Dubai to Egypt’s emerging North Coast leisure destination.

