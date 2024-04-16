flydubai Flight Schedule Affected by Adverse Weather Conditions in the UAE

In response to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the UAE on April 16, flydubai has announced cancellations and delays at Dubai International (DXB). A spokesperson from flydubai emphasized the airline's commitment to minimizing disruptions and ensuring passenger safety.

Passengers are urged to take note of the following travel advisory:

Update Contact Details: Passengers should update their contact information via the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com.

Online Check-in: Check-in online is available between 48 hours and 75 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time from Dubai.

Baggage Allowances: Passengers are advised to review their booking for baggage allowances. More information can be found on the flydubai website or by contacting the Call Centre.

Arrival Time: Aim to arrive at the airport at least four hours before the flight departure. Check-in closes 60 minutes before departure.

Self-Service Kiosks: Utilize self-service kiosks in Terminal 2 for printing baggage tags and completing online check-in.

Flight Information: Regularly check flight information screens for gate assignments and ensure ample time for boarding.

flydubai assures passengers that it is actively monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with airport authorities to minimize inconvenience. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on flydubai.com and allow extra travel time.

