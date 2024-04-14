flydubai flights impacted by temporary closure of regional airspaces

In response to recent developments, a spokesperson from flydubai has issued the following statement:

"Some of our flights have been impacted by the temporary closure of a number of airspaces in the region. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make any amendments to our schedule accordingly.

We are in direct contact with our passengers whose travel plans have been affected and we apologize for the inconvenience caused."

Flydubai assures its customers that their safety and convenience remain their top priorities, and they are working diligently to minimize disruptions and provide assistance to affected travelers.

