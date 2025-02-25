flydubai grows its seasonal summer network with the launch of flights to Antalya

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today the launch of flights to Antalya in Türkiye as part of its seasonal summer operations. With the start of flights to the Mediterranean leisure destination, the carrier grows its seasonal offering to 11 unique destinations, providing passengers with more options to travel this summer.

Flights to Antalya International Airport (AYT) will operate from 05 June with a daily service from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). In addition to Antalya, flydubai will restart its seasonal summer routes to Bodrum and Trabzon in Türkiye between June and September.

Commenting on the start of operations, Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to have expanded our seasonal summer network with the start of flights to Antalya. During the busy summer period, we will operate more than 50 flights a week to Türkiye where passengers can explore the region’s stunning coastlines and rich history. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board where they can enjoy convenient travel options to one of Türkiye’s most beautiful coastal cities.”

Situated on the coast of Türkiye, Antalya is a stunning destination once considered the gateway to the Turkish Riviera. Pristine Mediterranean beaches with turquoise blue waters meet ancient ruins such as Hadrian’s Gate and the Roman Harbour. Visitors can also spend their days wandering through the historic Old Town, Kaleiçi, with its winding lanes studded with Ottoman-era houses.

With the addition of its operations to Antalya, flydubai expands its network in Türkiye to six points including Ankara (ESB), Bodrum (BJV), Istanbul Airport (IST), Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) and Trabzon (TZX).

For its 2025 summer schedule, flydubai will operate to 11 unique seasonal routes including Al Alamein, Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia, Santorini, Tivat and Trabzon.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.