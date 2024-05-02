10.24 AM Thursday, 2 May 2024
02 May 2024
flydubai Issues Statement Regarding Flight Status on May 2nd

Published
By E247

flydubai spokesperson has announced today that due to weather conditions in Dubai, some of their flights have experienced delays. Passengers are advised to arrive at Dubai Airport well in advance of their flight, whether they are using private transportation or public transit. Additionally, passengers are urged to update their contact details through the "Manage Booking" section on flydubai.com and check the flight status on the website for the latest information regarding their flight.

The page was last updated on: 2 May 2024 10:04