flydubai Issues Travel Advisory Amid Forecasted Adverse Weather Conditions in UAE

In response to the weather advisory issued by The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), flydubai has released an update regarding its flight operations at Dubai International (DXB). Adverse weather conditions predicted for the coming days may impact Flydubai's flight schedule, prompting the airline to take precautionary measures to minimize disruptions for passengers.

Attributed to a Flydubai spokesperson, the airline reassures passengers of its commitment to minimizing disruptions to travel schedules. Flydubai is actively coordinating with relevant parties at the airport and closely monitoring weather conditions. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and to stay updated on flight statuses through flydubai's website.

Accompanying the travel advisory, flydubai has provided several recommendations for passengers:

Update contact details via the Manage Booking section of flydubai's website.

Utilize online check-in available between 48 hours and 75 minutes before flight departure.

Check baggage allowances and other related information on flydubai's website or by contacting the Call Centre.

Arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure, noting that check-in closes 60 minutes before flight departure.

Utilize self-service kiosks in Terminal 2 for expedited baggage tagging and check-in processes.

Regularly check flight information screens for departure gate updates and ensure timely boarding.

With these measures in place, flydubai aims to assist passengers in navigating potential disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions in the UAE.

