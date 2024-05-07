flydubai launches ten seasonal summer destinations from June

The Dubai-based carrier launches operations to 10 popular seasonal summer destinations between June and September 2024

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is gearing up to launch ten seasonal destinations for its summer schedule, offering passengers a selection of stunning destinations to discover from 14 June. This summer, flydubai is growing its seasonal summer network this year with ten unique destinations including Batumi, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia and Santorini and also features flydubai’s latest seasonal summer destination, Sochi.

Commenting on the upcoming summer travel period, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, added: “at flydubai, we are dedicated to providing our passengers with more opportunities to travel during the busy summer period. We have seen growing demand over the last few years on our seasonal summer routes to destinations like Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Mykonos and Santorini and as we approach the start of these operations, we look forward to offering our passengers from the UAE, and those connecting from across our network, a convenient travel experience to explore these beautiful destinations this summer.”

Whether passengers are looking for an adventurous city break, a relaxing beach getaway or an immersive cultural trip, flydubai’s seasonal summer destinations cater to everyone.

Overlooking the Black Sea, Batumi offers a captivating fusion of pristine beaches and colourful boulevards to stroll along. This Georgian seaside resort is a must-visit with its vibrant energy and timeless charm.

To experience Turkiye’s exciting atmosphere, make sure to visit the beautiful coastal towns of Bodrum and Trabzon. While Bodrum features charming villages and picturesque beaches to spend the day at, Trabzon offers ancient ruins and stunning natural scenery for tourists to explore.

Those looking for some rest and relaxation at the beach can take their pick among flydubai’s seasonal summer destinations in Greece. Corfu offers stunning beaches and beautiful views of ancient olive groves that dominate the landscape. While Mykonos is known for its lively atmosphere and water activities, visitors can escape the crowds and unwind on the peaceful shores of Ornos Beach. In Santorini, marvel at the island’s iconic whitewashed architecture and breathtaking sunsets.

Dubrovnik’s Old Town with its medieval walls and terracotta roofs is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has garnered much attention as the backdrop for several Hollywood productions. Enjoy Dubrovnik’s charming cafes or take a dip in the crystal-clear waters off the Dalmatian coast.

Explore Olbia’s ancient past with its archaeological museums and historical sites including the Basilica of San Simplicio or soak up the sun on this coastal city’s pristine white-sand beaches. Tourists can also delight in the beautiful views, restaurants and boutiques that Porto Cervo has to offer.

Sochi is a famous seaside resort that boasts majestic views of the Caucasus Mountains. Visitors can hike through lush green forests or immerse themselves in the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Located in Montenegro, Tivat is a beautiful coastal town renowned for its breathtaking beaches, vibrant marinas and charming Old Town.

Flights details for the ten destinations starting from 14 June 2024

Airport Code Destination Country Launch Date Frequency Business Class fare Economy Class fare 1 BUS Batumi Georgia 14 June – 01 September 04 weekly flights AED 9,380 AED 3,055 2 DBV Dubrovnik Croatia 14 June – 22 September 03 weekly flights AED 13,000 AED 2,740 3 BJV Bodrum Turkiye 14 June – 08 September Daily flights AED 13,000 AED 2,400 4 TZX Trabzon Turkiye 14 June – 01 September Double daily flights AED 11,980 AED 1,800 5 TIV Tivat Montenegro 14 June – 07 September 04 weekly flights AED 11,100 AED 2,120 6 JMK Mykonos Greece 14 June – 08 September 04 weekly flights AED 13,000 AED 3,055 7 OLB Olbia Italy 15 June – 31 August 02 weekly flights AED 13,000 AED 3,405 8 CFU Corfu Greece 15 June – 31 August 02 weekly flights AED 9,380 AED 3,055 9 JTR Santorini Greece 16 June – 08 September 01 weekly flight AED 13,000 AED 3,055 10 AER Sochi Russia 16 June – 01 September 03 weekly flight AED 10,005 AED 2,505

Passengers can choose to book a holiday package with Holidays by flydubai, which provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated winter holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

To know more about Holidays by flydubai, please visit: https://holidays.flydubai.com/en/

