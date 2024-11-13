flydubai makes its debut at the Bahrain International Airshow

The Dubai-based carrier takes part for the first time at the Bahrain International Airshow and showcases one of its retrofitted Boeing 737-800 cabin interiors

The retrofit programme underscores flydubai’s commitment to investing in enhancing customer experience and innovation

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, makes its debut at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024, taking place between 13 and 15 November at the Sakhir Airbase in Manama.

The carrier will showcase the retrofitted cabin interiors on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring its flagship lie-flat seats in Business Class. Visitors on day one and day two of the show will be able to experience the new onboard cabin interior which is now available across the majority of flydubai’s fleet, providing customers with a more consistent and elevated travel experience.

Commenting on flydubai’s participation in the Bahrain International Airshow, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “The Bahrain International Airshow is an important event that highlights the advancements and innovations within the aviation industry in the region. We are excited to be here for the first time underscoring our commitment to the Bahraini market which we have been proudly serving since 2009. This Airshow represents an opportunity for us to showcase our newly retrofitted cabin interior and reflects our commitment to passenger comfort, integrating cutting-edge technology and design to elevate the flying experience.”

The multimillion dollar retrofit programme was launched earlier in 2024. The carrier has retrofitted 15 Boeing 737-800 aircraft this year and will complete the retrofit on two more aircraft before the end of the year. The programme will continue into 2025 which will see the airline complete the retrofit on up to 20 aircraft in its fleet, providing its passengers with a consistent and enhanced experience across its fleet.

flydubai’s retrofitted cabin interior also features exceptional inflight entertainment in Economy Class with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen, with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, music and games in English, Arabic and Russian.

Bahrain is an important market for flydubai where the carrier operated more than 2,800 flights between January and October this year. The carrier first started operating to the market in 2009 and has carried more than four million passengers between Dubai and Bahrain to date. The carrier currently operates 31 weekly flights between Dubai and Bahrain and continues to see strong demand on the route.

Today flydubai has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia as well as Southeast Asia. The carrier has opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

