flydubai partners with Ultramain Systems

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is pleased to announce its partnership with Ultramain Systems, a leading provider in electronic technical logbook software. This partnership marks an exciting step forward for both companies, reinforcing flydubai’s commitment to investing in innovative solutions and technologies that contribute to added operational efficiencies.

Ultramain Systems’ digital solution, ULTRAMAIN ELB, will further support flydubai’s efforts to invest in technologies that drive operational efficiency and added accuracy as well as its ongoing commitment to the highest safety standards. The transition to the digital log will enable the airline to improve data accessibility for its pilots and engineers while removing the necessity for manual scanning of paper log pages. With real-time access to information, this will result in improved collaboration across the organisation.

Christian Hall, Vice President of Engineering at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to have partnered with Ultramain Systems. We are committed to adopting digital best practices to enhance our operational efficiency. The implementation of this digital solution will allow for real-time data tracking, advanced analytics, optimised performance as well as added compliance benefits without the need for bulky paper logbooks. We look forward to incorporating the electronic technical logbooks in our operations over the next few months.”

“We are excited to welcome flydubai to our growing customer community,” said Tim Spears, Vice President of Onboard Systems at Ultramain Systems. “This relationship expands our growth and presence in Dubai and further underscores our ability to meet the diverse business needs in the aviation industry. We are excited to work with flydubai to achieve outstanding results and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

flydubai operates an efficient single fleet-type of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft serving a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia. The airline has grown its workforce to more than 6,000 employees, more than 1,200 of whom are pilots and around 600 engineers.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.