flydubai prepares to grow its network in Europe with the launch of flights to Basel and the Baltic region

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, prepares to grow its network in Europe with the launch of flights to four new destinations including Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. With the addition of these routes, flydubai becomes the first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai.

Earlier this year, the carrier announced the launch of the four services which will operate later this year from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). Flights to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) start from 02 August, marking the carrier’s first point in Switzerland. flydubai will also commence its first entry into the Baltic region with direct flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) in Latvia from 11 October as well as Tallinn Airport (TLL) in Estonia and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) in Lithuania from 12 October.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “over the years, we have remained dedicated to opening up underserved destinations and we are pleased to reaffirm this with the addition of Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. We have already seen strong demand ahead of the route launches and we are confident that our new services will offer more people a convenient and reliable travel experience through Dubai’s aviation hub. As we approach the start of these flights, we look forward to offering our passengers from the UAE, GCC and around the flydubai network with more opportunities to explore these beautiful destinations.”

Monica Linder Guarnaccia, Chief Marketing Officer at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, said: “Dubai is the perfect addition to our destination portfolio. Thanks to flydubai, the Metropolitan Region of Basel is connected to a city of significant economic importance. And, thanks to the codeshare with Emirates, Dubai is also a gateway to countless other metropolises. We look very forward to welcoming flydubai at the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg.”

Renowned for its cultural heritage, Basel in Switzerland offers a charming mix of the modern and historic. Filled with plenty of art museums and historical sites set against a natural landscape, this city in Switzerland has much to explore.

Riga is the lively capital of Latvia and is iconic for its exquisite culinary landscape and Art Nouveau architecture. Visitors can immerse themselves in the city’s timeless charm by taking a walk along the famous Albert Street or immersing themselves in Riga’s Old Town.

Situated on the bay of north Estonia, Tallinn is a thriving metropolis that has become the birthplace of many international high-technology and start-up companies. The capital also has a rich history and is abundant in nature.

Tourists who enjoy a vibrant culture and stunning architecture should look no further than Vilnius. Known for its interesting arts and culture scenes, urban neighbourhoods and magnificent Baroque architecture, the capital of Lithuania has something for everyone.

Passengers travelling with flydubai can enjoy lie-flat seats, internationally-inspired menus and hours of immersive entertainment in Business Class and seats designed to optimise space and comfort in Economy Class.

The carrier has built a network of 129 destinations in 58 countries and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 86 Boeing 737 aircraft. Since the start of 2024, flydubai has welcomed the start of flights to Mombasa in Kenya, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia as well as Al Jouf and The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

Over the summer, flydubai will resume its seasonal summer routes with the start of flights to Batumi, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Tivat and many more.

Flight details for the four destinations

Flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to BSL start from AED 11,950 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,700.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to RIX start from AED 6,495 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,940.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to TLL start from AED 7,820 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,105.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to VNO start from AED 7,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,000.

Start Date Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Frequency 02 August 2024 FZ 1425/1426 Terminal 3, DXB EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) 04 weekly flights 11 October 2024 FZ 1441/1442 Terminal 3, DXB Riga International Airport (RIX), Latvia 03 weekly flights 12 October 2024 FZ 1479/1480 Terminal 3, DXB Tallinn Airport (TLL), Estonia 03 weekly flights 12 October 2024 FZ 1263/1264 Terminal 3, DXB Vilnius International Airport (VNO), Lithuania 03 weekly flights

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through travel partners.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

