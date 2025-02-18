flydubai receives 2025 APEX Four-Star Major Airline rating

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, received the prestigious Four-Star Major Airlines rating for the second time by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

Based on passenger feedback, the rating reflects the carrier’s dedication to investing in enhancing customer experience as well as its commitment to innovation and growing its diverse network.

Diana Sinclair, Vice President of Inflight Experience at flydubai, said: “we are honoured to have received this recognition once again which recognises our commitment to constant innovation and providing an enhanced customer experience both in the air and on the ground. Over the last 15 years, we have carried over 100 million passengers and have remained dedicated to offering a reliable and enjoyable travel journey by expanding our fleet and network and delivering exceptional passenger comfort, whether they travel in Business Class or Economy Class.”

“Surpassing the traditional boundaries of airline categories, our retrofit programme and the unveiling of our new dedicated Business Class check-in area and Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2 in Dubai have enabled us to continue providing an elevated travel experience for our passengers. Retaining our APEX rating reflects our dedication to removing travel barriers and creating free flows of trade and tourism, reaffirming Dubai’s position as an international aviation hub,” added Sinclair.

“Excellence defines flydubai, which has earned the prestigious 2025 APEX Four Star Major Airline rating based on verified passenger feedback from TripIt, the number one travel management app in the world,” APEX GCEO Dr. Joe Leader stated. “Experiencing their latest Boeing 737 MAX Business Class firsthand, I was truly impressed — especially by their seamlessly integrated Bluetooth headset pairing, setting a new benchmark for inflight connectivity and passenger comfort. From their cutting-edge cabin design to their unwavering commitment to innovation, flydubai exemplifies the future of air travel, and on behalf of APEX, we congratulate them on this well-earned recognition.”

The APEX Four Star Airline Awards are based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organising app.

