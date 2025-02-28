flydubai receives two awards at the Aviation Achievement Awards 2025

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, was recognised in two award categories at the annual Aviation Achievement Awards. The carrier was named “Airline of the Year” for the second time and also received the “Trailblazer Award for Outstanding New Service Launch”.

Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, was joined by Rashid Albashri, Vice President of Cargo at flydubai, and Diana Sinclair, Vice President of Inflight Experience at flydubai, who received the awards on the carrier’s behalf at the awards ceremony held in Dubai. The event was attended by travel and aviation industry stakeholders.

These awards come as recognition for the airline’s industry achievements, underscored by its growing and diverse network as well as its ongoing investment in enhancing its customer experience, both in the air and on the ground.

Commenting on the awards, Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, said: “we are dedicated to innovation and our focus remains on being customer-centric. We are pleased that this has been recognised once again at this year’s Aviation Achievement Awards. Over the past year, we have expanded our operations, strengthened our inhouse capabilities and enhanced our product offering, enabling us to redefine the travel experience beyond traditional airline categories. As we continue to grow our fleet and network, we look forward to welcoming more passengers on board with a comfortable and pleasant travel experience and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global tourism and aviation hub.”

The carrier bookended 2024 with significant enhancements to its product offering. In January 2024, the carrier embarked on its multimillion-dollar retrofit programme that aims to see a full cabin refresh for its 25 Next-Generation Boeing 737 aircraft. In October 2024, flydubai unveiled its new dedicated Business Class check-in area before opening the doors to its new Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) in December 2024.

The carrier recently reported its strongest annual results in its 15-year history with a record-breaking profit before tax of AED 2.5 billion (USD 674 million) for the year ending 31 December 2024.

Today flydubai has built a diverse network of more than 130 destinations across 55 countries, served by a young fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

