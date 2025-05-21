flydubai resumes flights to Damascus

The Dubai-based carrier starts flights to the Syrian capital from 01 June 2025, becoming the first carrier from the UAE to resume flights to the market

Flights are now open for sale and will operate daily, underscoring the carrier’s ongoing commitment to connect underserved markets with Dubai

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today the start of direct flights to Damascus from 01 June 2025. Flights to Damascus International Airport (DAM) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Commenting on the resumption of operations to Syria, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are very pleased to be the first national carrier to resume flights to Syria after 12 years of halted operations. Damascus holds a special cultural and historical significance within the region and we are excited to serve the city again with a direct daily service, highlighting our commitment to supporting the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to foster regional connectivity.”

Damascus was one of the carrier’s first destinations with flights commencing nearly 16 years ago in June 2009. flydubai’s decision to restart its operations to Damascus comes after the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)’s announcement to resume flights between the two countries earlier this year in April.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “the relaunch of flights to Damascus will enable passengers from the UAE and around the network to enjoy convenient travel options to the market. After working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary operational standards have been met ahead of the relaunch, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board again soon, just in time for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday and peak summer travel period.”

Today, the carrier has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations in 56 countries, 98 of which were underserved markets and did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. flydubai operates a modern and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flight details

Flights to Damascus International Airport (DAM) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) from 01 June 2025.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to DAM start from AED 10,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,000.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time FZ 115 DXB DAM 06:30 08:45 FZ 116 DAM DXB 10:00 14:20

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.