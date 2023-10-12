4.52 PM Thursday, 12 October 2023
12 October 2023
flydubai resumes operations to Kabul

Published
By E247

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced today the resumption of flights to Kabul International Airport (KBL). From 15 November 2023, the carrier will operate a double-daily service from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

flydubai has created a growing network of more than 115 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 78 Boeing 737 aircraft. 

Flight details

Flights will operate twice daily between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Kabul International Airport (KBL).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to KBL start from AED 8,000 and Economy Class fares start from AED 2,800. Return Business Class fares from KBL to DXB start from USD 3,000 and Economy Class fares start from USD 800.

Flight Number

Departure Airport

Arrival Airport

Departure Time

Arrival Time

FZ 301

DXB

KBL

04:25

08:15

FZ 302

KBL

DXB

09:30

12:50

FZ 305

DXB

KBL

09:50

13:40

FZ 306

KBL

DXB

14:55

18:15

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable and fares, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable

The page was last updated on: 12 October 2023 14:56