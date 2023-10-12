flydubai resumes operations to Kabul

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced today the resumption of flights to Kabul International Airport (KBL). From 15 November 2023, the carrier will operate a double-daily service from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

flydubai has created a growing network of more than 115 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 78 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flight details

Flights will operate twice daily between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Kabul International Airport (KBL).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to KBL start from AED 8,000 and Economy Class fares start from AED 2,800. Return Business Class fares from KBL to DXB start from USD 3,000 and Economy Class fares start from USD 800.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time FZ 301 DXB KBL 04:25 08:15 FZ 302 KBL DXB 09:30 12:50 FZ 305 DXB KBL 09:50 13:40 FZ 306 KBL DXB 14:55 18:15

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable and fares, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable

