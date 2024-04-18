flydubai resumes scheduled operations from Dubai International (DXB)

flydubai announced the resumption of operations from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, with expected delays in the flight schedule.

Updated travel advisory for passengers: Our teams are working hard to minimise the disruption to passengers’ travel plans and we would like to thank our passengers for their patience and understanding. If you’re travelling with us today, here’s what you need to know: Our flights are operating today however we are expecting delays.

Before setting off for the airport, please check the flight status on flydubai.com.

Check in online before you set off for the airport.

Allow significant extra time for your journey to the airport and carefully plan your route.

The airport will be very busy so please aim to arrive early ahead of your flight.

As we expect your journey time and processing time at the airport to be longer than usual, we recommend packing a snack and a bottle of water as you may need it.

Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and will be offered a full refund.

Passengers who have booked through a Travel Agent are advised to contact them directly for their refund or rebooking options.

