flydubai starts flights to Peshawar

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today the start of flights to Peshawar from 15 May 2025. Flights to Bacha Khan International Airport (PEW), also known as Peshawar Airport, will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

flydubai will operate a daily service between Dubai and Peshawar, offering customers from the UAE and the region more options for travel.

Since 2010, when the carrier launched its first flights to Karachi, it has expanded its network in Pakistan to include Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

Located in northwestern Pakistan, Peshawar has a rich history that makes it one of the oldest cities in South Asia. Peshawar features cultural landmarks like the historic Bala Hisar Fort and the Qissa Khwani Bazaar, which once served as a gathering place for traders and poets.

Today, the carrier has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations, 97 of which were underserved markets and did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. flydubai operates a modern and efficient fleet of 89 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flight details

Flights to Bacha Khan International Airport (PEW) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) from 15 May 2025.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to PEW start from AED 5,270 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,300. Return Business Class fares from PEW to DXB start from PKR 391,600 and Economy Class Lite fares start from PKR 104,950.

