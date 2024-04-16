flydubai temporarily suspends all departing flights from Dubai

Due to severe weather conditions in the UAE today, April 16th, we regret to announce the temporary suspension of all departing flights from Dubai. This cancellation affects all evening flights until 10:00 (Dubai local time) on April 17th.

The adverse weather has caused significant disruption to our operations at Dubai International (DXB), resulting in the cancellation or extensive delays of many flydubai flights. We anticipate these weather conditions to persist throughout the night and into tomorrow, April 17th.

Effective immediately, all flydubai flights scheduled to depart from Dubai this evening, April 16th, are cancelled until 10:00 (Dubai local time) on April 17th. During this period, passengers with final destinations other than Dubai will not be accepted for travel. We are diligently monitoring the situation to adjust our schedule accordingly, aiming to restore operational continuity efficiently and accommodate arriving flights from across our network where feasible.

Passengers with cancelled bookings will receive full refunds. Our Customer Service teams are working tirelessly to minimize disruption to our passengers' travel plans. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our utmost priority.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused as a result of the adverse weather conditions."

