flydubai to employ 1,120 people in 2023

flydubai has revealed its intention to hire 1,120 new employees during the current year to work in various departments of the company, in line with its strong growth in operations and flight network.

A spokesperson for the carrier told "Al-Bayan" that flydubai has made significant progress in its hiring operations, as it has recruited 320 new employees since the beginning of the year, and plans to hire another 800 employees in the coming months.

This will result in a 24% increase in the total workforce of the carrier compared to the end of last year, reaching 5,774 employees from over 136 nationalities.

The new jobs come following the carrier's largest recruitment process since its inception last year, with a 40% increase in the number of employees and the creation of 1,300 new jobs. 80% of these jobs were within the cabin crew and engineering sectors, with women accounting for 36% of the total workforce in the company.

The spokesperson said that flydubai has emerged since the beginning of last year as one of the leading companies in creating new jobs in Dubai, in line with the carrier's continuous acquisition of new aircraft and the growing demand for travel. Dubai's position as an international center for finance, business, trade, and services, as well as its advanced position among the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

The spokesperson added in his statements to "Al-Bayan": In addition to expanding its human resources, flydubai continues to invest in new technologies and state-of-the-art infrastructure to serve its growing network and enhance its flights through its private aviation partnerships.

The carrier's fleet consists of 78 modern aircraft serving a wide network of destinations that will reach 120 destinations by the summer season.

The carrier is expected to receive more new aircraft this year, allowing it to continue adding new destinations to its network. It has already launched destinations across Africa, Europe, Central Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent. Since the beginning of this year, the carrier has operated services to St. Petersburg in Russia, Pattaya and Krabi in Thailand, Al-Qassim, Al-Ula, Jizan, Najran, and Neom in Saudi Arabia, Shymkent in Kazakhstan, Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, Mogadishu in Somalia, and Milan-Bergamo in Italy.

flydubai recorded exceptional growth in the first quarter of this year, transporting over 3.37 million passengers between January 1 and March 31, 2023, an increase of 50% compared to the same period in 2022. It is preparing for a busy summer period between July 1 and September 30, expecting a 20% increase in seat capacity across its network.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.