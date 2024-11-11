flydubai touches down in Bhairahawa

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its operations to Bhairahawa on 09 November. The inaugural flight touched down at Bhairahawa Airport, also known as Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA), and was met with a water cannon salute and a warm welcome by airport officials.

The inaugural flight marks the start of the carrier’s daily service to Bhairahawa, located in Siddharthanagar city, and flydubai’s second destination in Nepal since the launch of its direct flights to Kathmandu in 2009, carrying more than three million passengers and stimulating free flows of trade and tourism between Nepal and the UAE.

Commenting on the start of operations, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “we are committed to opening up underserved destinations and creating free flows of trade and tourism and we are pleased to add Bhairahawa to our service offering in Nepal. We are always exploring opportunities to better serve our customers and the inauguration of our new daily flights to Bhairahawa underscores our commitment to offer reliable and convenient travel options via Dubai’s aviation hub.”

flydubai’s daily service to Bhairahawa will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB), offering customers a convenient travel option to a new gateway in Nepal. Return flights to Dubai will be operated via Kathmandu, supporting the growing demand for travel between Dubai and Nepal.

flydubai recently started operations to Basel in Switzerland, Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan and Kerman and Kish Island in Iran, growing its network to more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Flight details

Flights to Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to BWA start from AED 3,600 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,800. Return Business Class fares from BWA to DXB start from NPR 145,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from NPR 70,000.

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.