flydubai unveils refurbished Travel Shop

flydubai’s Travel Shop in Deira, Dubai, reopens its doors to customers after undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment.

The refurbishment underscores the airline’s commitment to enhancing customer experience.

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has officially unveiled its newly renovated Travel Shop in Deira, Dubai, showcasing a refreshed space designed to offer customers a more modern, streamlined and personalised service experience. The refurbishment marks a significant investment in the airline’s retail presence and underscores its continued commitment to enhancing customer engagement across all touchpoints.

Located in the heart of Deira, the Travel Shop first opened its doors in 2011, offering customers a wide range of services. Today, the renovated space features a sleek, contemporary design with digital service stations, private consultation zones and a comfortable lounge-style waiting area. Customers visiting the shop can book flights, make changes to their travel plans, access UAE visa services and choose flydubai Holidays packages, assisted by flydubai’s experienced service agents.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “this investment in our Travel Shop in Dubai reflects flydubai’s continued evolution as a brand and our ambition to provide a smooth travel experience from the very first customer interaction, reflecting the hospitality of Dubai which we carry in our name. As we expand our network and enhance our onboard offering, it is equally important to elevate our service standards on the ground and the renovated shop is a tangible expression of that commitment.”

With a network spanning more than 130 destinations and a growing fleet of more than 85 Boeing 737 aircraft, the airline has been steadily investing in new routes, product enhancements and customer-focused initiatives. The renovated Travel Shop aligns with this momentum, offering an elevated environment that mirrors the airline’s broader transformation.

The carrier bookended 2024 with significant enhancements to its product offering. In January 2024, the carrier embarked on its multimillion-dollar retrofit programme that aims to see a full cabin refresh for its 25 Next-Generation Boeing 737 aircraft. In October 2024, flydubai unveiled its new dedicated Business Class check-in area before opening the doors to its new Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) in December 2024.

The flydubai Travel Shop in Deira marks the latest in a series of significant investments in elevating the carrier’s customer experience, bringing a more cohesive, modern and tailored experience at every touch point, with the customer at the heart of the overall experience.

The flydubai Travel Shop is open from Monday to Saturday, providing flexible hours to cater to both residents and visitors.

Visit the flydubai Travel Shop at ENI Sapphire Tower, Office Number 5 and 6, Al Ittihad Road, Port Saeed in Deira, Dubai, UAE or contact the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45.

