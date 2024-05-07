flydubai wins “Airline with the Best Connectivity in the Middle East” award at the 2024 Business Traveller Middle East Awards

The Dubai-based carrier receives award for its outstanding connectivity in the Middle East at the 23rd edition of the Business Traveller Middle East Awards

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, was recognised as “Airline with the Best Connectivity in the Middle East” at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards. Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, received the award on the carrier’s behalf at an awards ceremony held in Dubai. The event was attended by key stakeholders in the travel and aviation industry.

Voted by the public and readers of the magazine, this award honours flydubai’s strong business model as well as its ongoing commitments to creating free flows of trade and tourism and opening up underserved destinations.

Commenting on the award, Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to have received this award as it recognises our efforts and dedication to enhancing connectivity in the Middle East and beyond. Today, flydubai has created a network of more than 125 destinations in 58 countries served by a fleet of 86 aircraft. As we continue to take the delivery of more aircraft, open up more underserved destinations and increase the frequency on our existing routes, we look forward to enhancing connectivity for our passengers from the UAE and around the flydubai network and reaffirming Dubai’s position as an international aviation hub.”

flydubai has carried more than 100 million passengers and opened up more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or the UAE since commencing operations in 2009.

Since the start of 2024, flydubai has welcomed the start of flights to Mombasa in Kenya, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia as well as Al Jouf and The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. The carrier is also set to launch its latest destinations including Basel in Switzerland from 02 August as well as its first destinations in the Baltic region including Riga in Latvia from 11 October as well as Tallinn in Estonia and Vilnius in Lithuania from 12 October.

