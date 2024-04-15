For the first time in its history, Dubai International Airport secures the second spot globally for passenger numbers

Dubai International Airport soared from fifth to second place globally for both international and domestic passengers on the list of the top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2023, according to the latest ranking by the Airports Council International.

The Council revealed that Dubai International Airport achieved a historic milestone by clinching the second spot globally for passenger numbers in 2023, after occupying the fifth spot in 2022. According to the new ranking, the top 5 airports in the world included Atlanta Airport in the United States, which claimed the first position with approximately 104.6 million passengers and an 11.7% growth. Dubai Airport jumped three spots compared to 2022 with around 86.99 million passengers, marking a 31.7% growth. Following Dubai, Dallas Fort Worth Airport ranked third with 81.75 million passengers, London Heathrow Airport fourth with 79.18 million passengers, and Tokyo Airport fifth with around 78.7 million passengers, reflecting a 55.1% growth.

According to the official report, global passenger numbers in 2023 are nearing 8.5 billion passengers, representing a 27.2% increase from 2022 or a remarkable 93.8% rebound from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.