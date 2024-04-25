GACA issues operational approval for UAE’s first clean-powered airstrip

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued operational approval for the UAE's first clean-powered "Vertiport", marking a significant milestone in the country's aviation sector. This Vertiport, equipped with clean energy, is the first of its kind globally. The announcement was made during the "Drift X" event held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, which highlights smart and self-driving vehicle applications and their role in shaping the future of urban transportation and enhancing efficiency in the transport sector.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the Director-General of GACA, emphasized the commitment of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the sector to accelerate the adoption of advanced air mobility solutions in the UAE. He highlighted the proactive and pioneering approach in implementing national regulations that pave the way for safe and efficient operation of clean-powered vertical landing pads. This achievement represents an initial step toward exploring the full potential of advanced air mobility and promoting innovation in the transportation sector.

Additionally, Badr Saleem Sultan Al Olama, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, stated that the UAE's first clean-powered aircraft landing pad is a significant achievement for the innovative transportation sector. It underscores Abu Dhabi's advanced infrastructure, contributing to the launch of a new era of urban mobility.

It's worth noting that this achievement was made possible through the establishment of the world's first national regulations for clean-powered vertical landing pads (Vertiports), issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation in March 2023.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

