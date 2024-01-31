GCC passenger numbers to Barbados grow 32% in 2023

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has partnered with Visit Barbados as it aims to attract more travellers from the GCC region. The official tourism authority of the Caribbean island country is reporting an impressive 32% increase in travellers from the GCC in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Latest passenger arrivals demonstrate notable growth in travel to Barbados from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Popular locations across the island with GCC travellers include its capital, Bridgetown, and the world-renowned beaches lining the island’s West Coast and South Coast, where many of its luxury villa and all-inclusive resort accommodation, high-end dining, and entertainment options reside.

Visit Barbados has appointed Dubai-based dnata Representation Services as its exclusive sales, marketing, and PR representative in the GCC, to bring the latest news, exclusive rates, bespoke itineraries and more from the destination to travellers in the region. The partnership will focus on showcasing trending experiences for 2024, including travel packages for the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup games set to be played in Barbados this year, with the key objective of growing passenger numbers into the country.

Rakhi Purohit, Head of Representation Services at dnata, commented: “We are proud to partner with Visit Barbados and look forward to promoting the island as a high-value, sophisticated and multi-faceted destination. In-focus will include the island's impressive luxury accommodation product, fabulous gastronomic scene, and wide range of unique activities and attractions, from Barbados Sailing Week to eco-adventure experiences, and beyond.”

Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, added: “Barbados presents an alluring long-haul holiday destination from the GCC. With excellent one-stop connectivity, our partners at dnata can support local travellers with the latest in travel, accommodation, and experiences. We have prepared a recommended seven-day itinerary for 2024 travel which showcases the best of the destination and its own signature style in luxury.”

Recommended one-week Barbados travel itinerary for 2024 – Visit Barbados and dnata



Day one

Stay in a luxury resort, or a villa with private chef, on a picturesque beach on the South or West Coast close to Bridgetown. Rent a private yacht for an afternoon cruise of the West Coast, also known as the ‘Platinum Coast’ for its stunning white sand beaches. Head to The Cliff Restaurant for an evening of fine dining by Michelin Star Chef Matt Worswick.



Day two

Start at Limegrove Lifestyle Centre for high-end shopping. Here, and close by at the popular Holetown Beach, find attractive dining options. Travel to nearby Sandy Lane Estate, an iconic luxury resort with three Championship golf experiences, tennis and padel courts, multiple restaurants, and an award-winning spa.



Day three

After breakfast with a view at your villa or resort accommodation, head to QP Bistro. On a cliff edge, this glamorous restaurant offers beachside dining with Caribbean flavours. With live entertainment daily, enjoy local music as the sun sets over the ocean.



Day four

Take a private tour of the island in an air-conditioned vehicle with local guide. Easily accessible, it is possible to travel across the entire island or to a selection of top highlights in one day. Example excursions include a tram tour through Harrison's Cave, and beach time at Carlisle Bay with sea turtles. Back at your accommodation, enjoy a fully catered candle-lit dinner by the beach.



Day five

Host a private, fully catered party in a local restaurant with friends and family. Recommended venues include Deia Beach, an upscale beach club, Sea Shed on Mullins Beach, an attractive rustic-style option with fresh seafood, or Tides Restaurant, for beachfront fine dining and an art gallery in one.



Day six

Explore the island’s capital, Bridgetown, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take in colourful buildings, lively boulevards, and the island’s history. Broad Street and Swan Street are core areas for shopping and dining, whilst Baxter Road is best for nightlife. The popular Carlisle Bay is close by, popular for snorkelling with multiple shipwrecks in shallow waters.



Day seven

Enjoy breakfast or lunch at Port St. Charles, an upscale resort with marina views, before a tour of some of the island’s best natural sites. Options include a Welchman Hall Gully hike – a smooth cliffside path dotted with local wildlife for a family-friendly excursion, horseback riding on Bath Beach, or a walk through the tranquil Hunte’s Gardens.

Travellers from the GCC can connect to the Caribbean island of Barbados via key gateways in London, New York City, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Panama City. The island has robust air connectivity with many of the world's major cities, with a view to expanding this in the near term.

Part of the dnata Travel Group, dnata Representation Services is the global representation services partner of choice by multiple airlines, hotels, transport, and tourism board partners worldwide. Find out more at www.dnata.com/travel. Discover more on the island of Barbados, at: www.visitbarbados.org.



