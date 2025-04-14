General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE and Syria

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the resumption of air flights between the United Arab Emirates and the Syrian Arab Republic.
The GCAA said in a press release today that joint coordination is currently underway to complete the necessary procedures for restarting flights between the two countries, in a manner that enhances air traffic and supports passenger and cargo movement between them.
