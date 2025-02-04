Hamdan bin Mohammed Approves AED 2 Billion ‘Therme Dubai’ Project, Set to Become World’s Tallest Wellbeing Resort at Zabeel Park by 2028

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the launch of Therme Dubai, set to become the world’s tallest wellbeing resort. The AED 2 billion project will be located in Zabeel Park and is scheduled to open in 2028.

In a statement on his official X account, HH Sheikh Hamdan said: "In May 2024, Dubai marked a new chapter in its pursuit of enhancing the well-being of its community under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's visionary leadership with the launch of the Quality of Life Strategy 2033. This ambitious roadmap aims to establish our city as the world's best place to live.

Building on this strategy, we announce Therme Dubai—the world’s tallest wellbeing resort. This landmark AED 2 billion development will feature an interactive park and the world’s largest indoor botanical garden, designed to host 1.7 million visitors annually.

To be located at Zabeel Park and set to open in 2028, Therme Dubai will be an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline. This innovative project reflects our commitment to enhancing urban biodiversity and environmental sustainability, and creating enriching experiences for Dubai's residents and visitors."

Therme Dubai represents a significant step in advancing Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033, reinforcing the emirate’s dedication to environmental sustainability, urban biodiversity, and delivering world-class amenities that enhance the well-being of both residents and visitors.

