Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2023

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today toured the 18th Dubai Airshow, the world’s premier event for the aerospace, space and defence industries, being held at the Dubai World Central (DWC). Bringing together over 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, the largest ever edition of the event is being held from 13 to 17 November.



Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has steered the emirate’s transformation into an economy driven by innovation. Powered by partnerships with key players across the world, Dubai has emerged as catalyst for growth in various sectors. Guided by the visionary strategy of the leadership, the city has evolved into a major global hub for diverse industries including aviation.



His Highness hailed the Dubai Airshow’s growing status as a platform for the global aviation sector to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation. The growing international significance of the trade show is reflected in the multibillion-dollar deals signed during this year’s event. His Highness said the economic impact of the event highlights the role it plays in fostering global cooperation and sustainable technologies in the aviation industry.



HH Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied on the tour by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group; and Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, and a number of senior officials and commanders of the armed forces.



During his tour, His Highness was briefed about various technologies and aircraft displayed at the exhibition including AI solutions of Lockheed Martin, Archer light passenger aircraft, Brazilian Air Force transport aircraft PT-ZNG, and the aircraft of Riyadh Airlines, which is set to launch commercial operations in 2025. His Highness also visited the pavilions of the UAE Space Agency; Mubadala Development Company and its various subsidiaries including Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat); Piaggio Aerospace; Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park; Sanad Aerotech; SR Technics; and Strata Manufacturing.









