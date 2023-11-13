Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Airshow 2023

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today visited the exhibition area of Dubai Airshow 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC). The largest edition of the event to date, being held from 13-17 November 2023, has attracted major industry players in the aviation, defence and aerospace industries.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the organisation of the 18th edition of Dubai Airshow reflects Dubai’s emergence as a pre-eminent international aviation hub, serving as a platform uniting key stakeholders in the sector to present cutting-edge technologies that will influence the future of air travel. The showcased technologies and innovations at Dubai Airshow 2023 underscore the remarkable advancements in the aviation sector, with a central emphasis this year on fostering a more sustainable future for aviation, His Highness added.

During his tour, His Highness visited the stand of Etihad Airways, where he was briefed on the latest aircraft in its fleet and the services provided by the national airline as part of its efforts to enhance its global competitiveness.

His Highness also visited the Qatar Airways stand, where three aircraft from its fleet are being showcased, including the Boeing B787-9, Airbus A350-1000 (the world's largest commercial aircraft), and the Gulfstream G650ER, a high-speed business aircraft.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited South Korea’s pavilion, where he was briefed on the country’s participation and the latest products showcased by South Korean companies in the defence sector and the space industry.

Accompanying His Highness during the tour were His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, in addition to a number of senior officials.

With participants from 148 countries, including over 1,400 exhibitors and more than 300 international speakers, Dubai Airshow 2023 brings together stakeholders and professionals from across the aerospace industry to foster collaboration, advance technology, explore the latest trends and push the boundaries of sustainable innovation.

