Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Emirates Flight Catering, commends its role in advancing Dubai’s aviation ecosystem

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited Emirates Flight Catering. One of the world’s largest in-flight catering providers, the company produces an average of 250,000 meals daily for outbound flights from Dubai.

Upon his arrival at the company’s headquarters at Dubai International Airport, His Highness was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

During the visit, His Highness reviewed the company’s daily operations that support both the Emirates fleet and international airlines departing from Dubai. His Highness was also briefed on ongoing expansion plans designed to boost production and service quality, supporting Dubai’s growing air traffic and reinforcing its status as a global aviation hub.

His Highness was also briefed by Shahreyar Nawabi, CEO of Emirates Flight Catering, on the company’s state-of-the-art production facilities, intelligent supply chain systems, and advanced technologies for food preservation and distribution, as well as its environmental initiatives aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Emirates Flight Catering plays an essential role in the success of Dubai’s aviation ecosystem, highlighting its role as one of the world’s largest in-flight catering providers and a model of efficient management, strategic growth, and innovation.

His Highness also commended the company’s technological advancements, robust governance, and strategic investment in both infrastructure and talent. He also noted that these efforts reflect Dubai’s commitment to maintaining its leadership in aviation, supported by a unified sector-wide approach to ensuring the emirate remains the preferred destination for global travellers.

Sheikh Hamdan commended Emirates Flight Catering’s achievements in production, readiness, and adaptability, further cementing Dubai’s position as a key global air travel hub.

The tour was attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State For Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy And Remote Work Applications, along with a number of senior officials.

Since its establishment in 2003, Emirates Flight Catering has grown into one of the world’s largest catering companies, employing over 14,000 people and serving 498 flights each day.

