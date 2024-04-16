Important alert from Dubai Airports regarding weather conditions

Dubai Airports can confirm that operations continue to be significantly disrupted at Dubai International (DXB) due to heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday, 16 April.

Due to the intense storm, operations were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes this afternoon, but have since recommenced, and are now in recovery mode. A total of 21 outbound and 24 inbound flights have been cancelled since 00:02hrs LT this morning, and 3 flights were diverted to other neighbouring airports.

There is major flooding on access roads around Dubai leading to the airport and current weather forecasts indicate that the unsettled weather will continue to cause delays and disruption into the early hours of Wednesday (17th April) morning.

Response teams have been activated and we are working closely with airlines and other service partners to restore normal operations at the earliest and minimise inconvenience to our customers.

We urge guests to check directly with their airline to obtain the latest information on the status of their flight, allow significant extra travel time to the airport, and use Dubai Metro for smoother transit, which has extended operating hours until 03:00 hrs LT tonight. We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimise any inconvenience experienced by our valued guests.

