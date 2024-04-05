Important tips before traveling for Eid vacation from flydubai

flydubai expecting the airport to be busier than usual over the Eid holiday period. If you are travelling from Dubai International (DXB) over the coming days, here are some travel tips:



Make sure your contact details are up to date. You can do this in the Manage Booking section of flydubai.com.



Check in online between 48 hours and 75 minutes before the departure time of your flight from Dubai.



Remember to check your booking for your baggage allowances. You'll find more information on baggage here: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/baggage/



You should aim to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before your flight departs. Please note that check-in closes 60 minutes before the departure time of your flight.



You can also save time at the airport by using one of our new self-service kiosks in Terminal 2, where you can print your baggage tag and complete check-in (if you have not completed online check-in already) then go directly to the dedicated bag drop desk.



We encourage you to regularly check the flight information screens for your departure gate and ensure that you are at the gate in plenty of time to board your flight.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.