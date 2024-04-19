MAG Extends Support to Affected Customers, Undertakes Free Repairs for Rain-Damaged Homes Across Its Residential Developments

MAG, the leading real estate developer has pledged its commitment to assisting customers impacted by the recent heavy rains that have swept across the nation. The company will cover all the costs of necessary repairs for affected residents, across its residential developments.

“In light of the unprecedented weather conditions experienced in the UAE earlier this week, it is incumbent upon us to stand by our customers during these challenging times.

The resilience demonstrated by our residents, coupled with the supportive measures enacted by the wise government, serves as inspiration for us to extend our assistance to those in need." said Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG lifestyle Development.

MAG's proactive stance underscores its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and community welfare, as it endeavors to alleviate the hardships faced by homeowners amidst the aftermath of the extreme weather.

