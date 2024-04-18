Majed Al Joker: Dubai Airport Returns to Full Capacity Within 24 Hours

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, has confirmed that Dubai International Airport will return to its normal operations within less than 24 hours from now, indicating that the return to normalcy means resuming the airport's usual schedule and operating at its full capacity.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said, "We have gradually begun returning to normalcy since the early hours of today at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, and the movement has become smoother."

He emphasized that the priority of Dubai Airports and all partners from the outset was the safety of passengers and the restoration of operations to normalcy, as well as mitigating the impact of this crisis on passengers at the airport.

Regarding the efforts made during the past hours and days, he confirmed that response and emergency teams at the airport, along with various entities and strategic partners, as well as airlines, have made significant efforts to coordinate efforts to return to normalcy, support, and assist affected passengers and guests.

He stated that the entities working to restore the situation to what it was are diverse, including both private and government entities, both inside and outside the airport, including, among others, airport security, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Customs, the Health Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Taxi, the Ambulance Foundation, Dnata for Ground Handling, and others.

He continued, "It is true that the airport's capacity decreased during the first day after the weather conditions began, but the human capacity dedicated to serving and meeting the needs of passengers was more than usual, and the goal was to provide the optimal level of care possible for them."

Regarding the facilities provided to affected passengers at the airport, Majed Al Joker explained that continuous communication was maintained with them to identify various needs that could be met, starting from beverages and meals, keeping them informed of all details, providing them with specific advice, and rescheduling flights or booking new ones.

Regarding the airlines operating or not operating at present, he explained that most airlines are operating, but the situation involves continuous changes and updates, hence the best way to know about airlines and flights is to communicate with the respective airline for each passenger to get the most accurate and useful information.

