Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of MGM Resorts

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed outlined the UAE’s strategic vision to further raise its status as a top-ranked global tourism and hospitality hub, building on the country’s profile as a unique destination for world-class travel, leisure, and cultural experiences.

His Highness noted that Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, business-enabling policies and regulations, combined with its exceptional global reputation in the industry, continue to attract the world’s leading hospitality brands.

He said the emirate is keen to deepen partnerships with global players like MGM Resorts to advance the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai as a premier global hub for business and leisure, and one of the world’s best cities to visit, live, and work. Discussions also touched on MGM Resorts’ projects in the UAE, which His Highness said signal strong international confidence in the city’s long-term growth prospects and investment attractiveness.

Founded in 1986, MGM Resorts operates 31 premier hotel and gaming destinations worldwide. In 2024, the company reported record consolidated net revenues of $17.2 billion. The group is currently developing a series of major projects in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Hesham Al Qassim, CEO, Wasl Asset Management Group and several senior officials of the group.

