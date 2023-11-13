Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2023

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, toured the 18th Dubai Airshow, the world’s premier event for the aerospace, space and defence industries, which commenced today at the Dubai World Central (DWC). Bringing together over 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, the largest ever edition of the event is being held from 13 to 17 November.



His Highness said the significant participation of prominent global players in the aerospace sector at the event and the rapid expansion of the Airshow since its inception, reflects Dubai’s growth as a major international aviation hub and a platform for industry stakeholders to explore new growth possibilities for the aviation industry.



His Highness hailed the success of the event, saying it is a crucial contributor to industry development. Dubai Airshow serves as a forum for decision makers and innovators in the industry to discuss ideas and solutions that can shape a new future for this vital industry. The substantial volume of deals signed during the event signifies its potential to open up new opportunities for the industry, His Highness added.



His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed toured the exhibition, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. He stopped by the pavilions of local and international firms including UAE’s EDGE Group, and was briefed about the UAE’s Armed Forces’ GlobalEye aircraft, manufactured by Swedish company SAAB.



His Highness also saw the helicopter displayed by the National Search and Rescue Center, Indian fighter jet LCA Tejas, and US Airforce’s fighter jet, Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II, and its air defence systems. His Highness also visited the pavilion of the UAE Space Agency, where he was briefed about the latest UAE space projects.

