Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Critical Communications World 2024, tours Airport Show at Dubai World Trade Centre

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, today opened Critical Communications World 2024 (CCW 2024), the critical communication sector’s leading global conference and exhibition running until May 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). His Highness also toured the 23rd edition of the Airport Show, which features 150 exhibitors from 20 countries and is also taking place at the same venue.
During the opening of the CCW 2024, His Highness said that the fact that the event has attracted a significant number of local and international participants reflects Dubai’s status as a hub for products and services related to the critical communications sector, and as a platform for sharing ideas and expertise in the domain.
The CCW’s empowering platform will provide participants with unique opportunities to engage with specialists from over 26 countries, including visionaries from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United States.
The Critical Communications Association (TCCA), the organiser of the annual industry showpiece, has cast an in-depth spotlight on precisely what visitors can expect over the three-day duration of the event. Under the theme ‘Securing society and industry – Connection is the lifeline’, TCCA has promised an “unparalleled experience” for all.
Kevin Graham, Chief Executive Officer, TCCA, said: “As the leading event in the critical communications sector, CCW is internationally renowned, revered, and respected for its outstanding track record in bringing professionals, organisations, and industry experts together to converge, collaborate, and innovate in the mission-critical communications realm. Now the biggest, most important edition yet has arrived, we’re naturally thrilled that the latest innovations and strategies that define the industry’s future are now being unveiled to the world. Without question, new foundations for transformative changes that enhance global safety and security are about to be solidified.”
Latest trends in focus
As exhibitors display cutting-edge technologies, services, and solutions whilst leading live demonstrations and holding interactive sessions on a vibrant exhibition floor, the conference programme will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive debates surrounding the latest innovations and trends unfolding throughout the sector. Amidst an engaging setting perfect for converging and networking, attendees can also be part of focus forums and roundtable discussions for which they can registration free online.
Advanced TETRA systems, mission-critical broadband, 5G, and MCX and network services are amongst the most relevant topics being examined. Device integration and multi-layered constellation will also be explored, as will the integration of AI and IoT in public safety and healthcare environments and the implementation of geospatial data systems and digital twins.
Furthermore, CCW presents a diverse and inclusive agenda with over 150 distinguished guests and representatives from leading companies like Airbus, AT&T, Ericsson, Motorola Solutions, Hytera and Professional Communications Corporation - Nedaa sharing their insights, experiences, and perspectives.
Diverse agenda
The agenda will also encompass a host of sectors, with emerging technologies in telecommunications, public safety, and city services set to be explored alongside smart solutions integration in policing and healthcare.
When asked why all those with a passion for the critical communications industry should attend, Graham added: “Not only is this edition of Critical Communications World a landmark event, it is destined to be a catalyst for driving critical communications into a vibrant new space in the years ahead. Everyone with a vested interest in this fascinating industry should not let the opportunity to be a part of such a significant occasion that will be remembered for many years to come pass them by. It’s going to be incredibly influential and an unparalleled experience for attendees and participants alike.”
As the essential hub for professionals within the critical communications field, CCW 2024 serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators from around the globe. Live from Dubai’s world-renowned Central Business District, the event is expected to foster new collaborations, ignite new conversations, and inspire a revolutionary new era in mission-critical communications technologies and services.
