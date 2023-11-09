- Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews preparations for 2023 Dubai Airshow and COP28 at Al Maktoum International Airport

- His Highness commends preparedness of Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) and the airport for the high-profile events

- More than 1,400 companies from 95 countries expected to participate in biggest edition of air show to date



His Highness: DANS has consistently set new benchmarks for the efficiency and quality of air navigation services by utilising cutting-edge technologies, advanced solutions, and industry-leading expertise



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today visited the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central (DWC) to review preparations for the 2023 Dubai Airshow, and the arrangements being made to welcome delegations participating in the upcoming COP28 summit.



During the visit, His Highness commended the exemplary dedication and tireless efforts of the teams participating in managing the organisational, security and operational aspects of this event, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.



Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the facility’s vital contributions towards the robust growth of the aviation sector in Dubai and across the UAE. “Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) has consistently set new benchmarks for the efficiency and quality of air navigation services by utilising cutting-edge technologies, advanced solutions, and industry-leading expertise,” His Highness said.



Sheikh Mansoor praised the highly skilled workforce at the facility and the exceptional services provided by it in keeping with the highest international standards. His Highness appreciated the contributions of national cadres and their expertise across diverse domains. His Highness also lauded DANS for its extensive preparations and readiness for the 2023 Dubai Airshow, the biggest edition to date. Reiterating the significance of maintaining high standards, His Highness emphasised the facility's dedication to enhancing the safety, security and the overall participant experience through the event.



The 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is scheduled from November 13 to 17 at Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central). The highly anticipated event that draws top players from the space and aviation sector is set to witness the participation of over 1,400 companies from 95 countries this time round.



Sheikh Mansoor’s visit included a tour of the DANS building and the emergency room at Dubai Airshow. His Highness also inspected the private aviation entrance at Al Maktoum International Airport and the dedicated area for the UN climate conference (COP28) scheduled to take place at Expo Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. He was apprised of extensive preparations for the event and lauded arrangements in place to host international participants.



The twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) is the most prominent event on the international climate agenda. The UAE's role as the host nation underscores its growing stature in global climate action initiatives, its commitment to fostering international collaboration, and its dedication to formulating collective strategies to tackle sustainability challenges and mitigate climate change. The conference aims to serve as a platform for the exchange of insights and experiences, facilitating the dissemination of the most effective methodologies for advancing climate action, reducing emissions, and charting a path towards a more sustainable future.



HH Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by HE Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary General of the Council; other members of the Council; and several officials.









